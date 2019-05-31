Deutsche Bank Increases Veeva Systems (VEEV) Price Target to $135.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.75.

VEEV opened at $154.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.71. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $73.47 and a 12 month high of $145.70.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $244.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.69 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 600 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.53, for a total transaction of $76,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,164.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 48,765 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $5,554,821.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,359.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,542 shares of company stock valued at $15,168,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,382,000 after acquiring an additional 547,246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,269,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,344,000 after acquiring an additional 342,948 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,407,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,079,000 after acquiring an additional 102,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 21.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,568,000 after acquiring an additional 274,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 686.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,517 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

