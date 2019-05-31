Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in First Northwest BanCorp (FNWB)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,347 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in First Northwest BanCorp were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in First Northwest BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in First Northwest BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Get First Northwest BanCorp alerts:

FNWB stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. First Northwest BanCorp has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $176.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FNWB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/deutsche-bank-ag-reduces-position-in-first-northwest-bancorp-fnwb.html.

First Northwest BanCorp Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.