Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-1.97 for the period. Designer Brands also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.87-1.97 EPS.

DBI stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Designer Brands has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Get Designer Brands alerts:

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $878.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.97 million. Designer Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Designer Brands will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBI shares. CL King raised Designer Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered Designer Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Designer Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Designer Brands (DBI) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/designer-brands-dbi-issues-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Designer Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Designer Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.