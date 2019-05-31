Dell (DELL) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dell from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ DELL traded down $6.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.55. 7,915,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,697. Dell has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The technology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dell will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 823.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

