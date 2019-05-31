DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,047 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 69,884 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $18,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,524.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CM. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.83.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

