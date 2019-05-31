Deere & Company (DE) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $195.00.

DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $129.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.29.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE DE opened at $141.68 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 18.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.