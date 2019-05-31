CSX Co. (CSX) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 342,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of CSX by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 111,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 359,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of CSX by 12.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 548,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,029,000 after purchasing an additional 62,798 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CSX from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.11. The company had a trading volume of 106,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other CSX news, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $756,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,997.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

