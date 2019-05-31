Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. BidaskClub cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 18th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $428,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,878,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 235,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,019,000 after buying an additional 82,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $157.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $141.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 56.37%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

