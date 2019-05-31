CoTrader (COT) One Day Volume Hits $278.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. CoTrader has a market cap of $982,684.00 and $278.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoTrader has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $723.29 or 0.08463493 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00038399 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001592 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013214 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000637 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

CoTrader Token Profile

COT is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.