Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 41.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,047 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Western Digital by 6,696.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,203,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 8,082,941 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1,949.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,444,864 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $275,237,000 after buying an additional 7,081,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $112,698,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,576,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $169,198,000 after buying an additional 1,540,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Western Digital by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,324,733 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $159,885,000 after buying an additional 1,324,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $87.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

In related news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

