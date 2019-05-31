Container Store Group Inc (TCS) Shares Bought by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,905 shares during the quarter. Container Store Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Container Store Group were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Container Store Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

TCS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.13. 2,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Container Store Group Inc has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $12.42.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.20 million. Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Container Store Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Container Store Group Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Container Store Group Inc (TCS) Shares Bought by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/container-store-group-inc-tcs-shares-bought-by-rutabaga-capital-management-llc-ma.html.

Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.