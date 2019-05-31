Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 13,950 Sonoco Products Co (SON)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SON. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 5,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,066,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,027,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $55,542,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,331,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,065,000 after purchasing an additional 336,758 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $14,338,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,066,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,652,000 after purchasing an additional 266,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, SVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $306,371.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $50,547.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $758,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

NYSE SON opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. Sonoco Products Co has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

