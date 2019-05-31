Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,112,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,852 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands makes up about 1.4% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $58,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 54,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In related news, Director Joie A. Gregor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,745.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $208,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,807. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/conagra-brands-inc-cag-shares-sold-by-o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc.html.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.