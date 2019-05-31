Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $7.22 Million Holdings in Allergan plc (AGN)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Allergan were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 108.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 2,162.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Allergan from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allergan from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allergan from $181.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

In other news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders acquired 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.67 per share, with a total value of $252,859.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $122.42 on Friday. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $125.84 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. Allergan had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

