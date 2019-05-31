Commonwealth Bank of Australia Buys 19,907 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in United Rentals by 8,780.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,322,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $76,188,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,375,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,539,000 after acquiring an additional 641,130 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $60,853,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 613,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,087,000 after acquiring an additional 437,638 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.28 and a 1 year high of $173.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The construction company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.91.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,566 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $562,394.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 547 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $67,477.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,429.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,020 shares of company stock worth $31,757,626. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

