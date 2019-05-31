Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (FHN)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 643.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FHN opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. First Horizon National Corp has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $435.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.95 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Stephens reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 29,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $441,116.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,379.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

