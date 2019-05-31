Commerce Bank Has $5.79 Million Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,795 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSU Producer Resources Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised TJX Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Argus upped their price target on TJX Companies to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on TJX Companies to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $1,374,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,675 shares in the company, valued at $7,403,084.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,957,230. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

