Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Position Trimmed by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 70.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Comerica were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $909,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 26.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 92.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 170,413 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 4.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 687,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,412,000 after acquiring an additional 32,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.91.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $100.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $235,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Position Trimmed by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/comerica-incorporated-cma-position-trimmed-by-citizens-financial-group-inc-ri.html.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.