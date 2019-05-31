Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

MTX opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $80.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.92.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

