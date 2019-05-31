CoinFi (COFI) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Cobinhood, IDEX and Kyber Network. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $84,679.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00383528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.37 or 0.02230205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00155916 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000812 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,606,653 tokens. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Cobinhood and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

