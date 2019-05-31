Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,362.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $193,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,844.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,028 shares of company stock worth $3,671,585. 50.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,938 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62. Cohen & Steers has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $52.45.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.99 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

