CNX Resources (CNX) & DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (DGRLY) Critical Review

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of CNX Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CNX Resources and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 2 2 2 0 2.00 DELEK GRP LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

CNX Resources presently has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 95.88%. Given CNX Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than DELEK GRP LTD/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

CNX Resources has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. CNX Resources does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources 12.00% 5.66% 3.37% DELEK GRP LTD/ADR 6.55% -2.21% -0.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNX Resources and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.73 billion 0.85 $796.53 million $1.53 4.92 DELEK GRP LTD/ADR $2.19 billion 0.95 $345.52 million N/A N/A

CNX Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DELEK GRP LTD/ADR.

Summary

CNX Resources beats DELEK GRP LTD/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 539,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 627,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions from approximately 968,000 in Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. It also owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 308,000 net CBM acres, as well as 210,000 net CBM acres in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. The Midstream division owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company also offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions to third-parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR Company Profile

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it imports, markets, and sells Mazda, Ford, and BMW vehicles, as well as accessories and spare parts in Israel. Further, the company provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, and jet fuel; black products comprising fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, greases, fuel oil, and fuel products to institutional and business customers, and other entities. Additionally, it offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services and retail products; and markets crystalline fructose for the food and beverage industry, as well as citric acid and citric acid salts primarily for the food, pharmaceuticals, and detergent industries. The company also engages in the design, construction, supervision, operation, and sale of water desalination facilities; design and supply of industrial evaporators, and industrial and municipal wastewater treatment systems, brine treatment, mine cooling systems, thermal energy storage systems, and snowmaking machines; and construction and operation of power plants. In addition, it engages in the construction and operation of EPC and turnkey desalination plants; and initiation, construction, and operation of sea water desalination facilities and projects using the build, operate, transfer method. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

