CNB Financial (CCNE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of CCNE stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. 6,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.38 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

