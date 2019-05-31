Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Shares Gap Down to $16.08

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.21, but opened at $16.08. Clovis Oncology shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 2240799 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLVS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $842.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 342.54% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $45,178.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,501.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Blair sold 17,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $473,986.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,787 shares of company stock valued at $573,898. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,563,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,277,000 after buying an additional 503,400 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,752,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,430,000 after buying an additional 517,630 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,054,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,016,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 781,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after buying an additional 488,523 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

