Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Clearwater Paper worth $33,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,364,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 630,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 28,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 52,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Linda K. Massman purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,049.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $16.85 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Corp has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $292.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $428.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Clearwater Paper to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Clearwater Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

