Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 52.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $2,220,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 39.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 35.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 342,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 32.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

VICI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,780. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 87.48, a current ratio of 87.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $23.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.11 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 62.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/cigna-investments-inc-new-takes-position-in-vici-properties-inc-vici.html.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.