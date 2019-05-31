CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $4.15 Million in Incyte Co. (INCY) Stock

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service lifted its position in Incyte by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Incyte by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Incyte by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Incyte by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $78.74 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.29. Incyte had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $497.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Incyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

