CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,268 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 778.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 77,781 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 396.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 23,525 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000.

Shares of IYK stock opened at $117.02 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a one year low of $101.38 and a one year high of $123.68.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

