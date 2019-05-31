CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $142.65 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (SYK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 722,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $142,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8,029.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,075,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,882,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,900,399,000 after acquiring an additional 975,678 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,175,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 19,658.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 367,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 365,459 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 29,247 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $5,428,828.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yin C. Becker sold 15,240 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $3,017,977.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,577 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,743.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,550 shares of company stock worth $21,376,317 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Stryker to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

SYK traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.36. 137,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,270. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

