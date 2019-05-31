CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,911 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $43,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $645,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $541,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,866,083 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,773,000 after buying an additional 28,355 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $184.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

In other news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 11,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $1,908,377.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 16,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,840,233.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,051,281 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,754. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $178.95. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,463.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.14 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/cibc-private-wealth-group-llc-grows-holdings-in-autodesk-inc-adsk.html.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.