Cibc Bank USA Purchases Shares of 731 Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Cibc Bank USA purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,298,223,000 after buying an additional 2,094,847 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Broadcom to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.34.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.51, for a total value of $3,045,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.27, for a total value of $5,825,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,824 shares of company stock valued at $26,390,919 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $252.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $197.46 and a 52-week high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

