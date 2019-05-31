Chevron Co. (CVX) Holdings Cut by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,033,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 320.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,855,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Chevron by 42.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $115.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $128.55. The stock has a market cap of $222.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $596,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $596,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $1,958,211 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

