Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Position Reduced by Quadrant Capital Management LLC

Quadrant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 2.0% of Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,992. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $95.67 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $471.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

