Certified Advisory Corp Buys 250 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 663.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.87.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,840,188.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $53.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

