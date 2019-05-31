Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CENTA. ValuEngine cut Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $25.79 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $673.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after purchasing an additional 57,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 74,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 603,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 113,319 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

