Centersquare Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $88.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3982 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.12.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

