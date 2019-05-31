Catalent Inc (CTLT) Insider Buys $2,008,285.00 in Stock

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) insider Peter L. Buzy purchased 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $2,008,285.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,285. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Catalent stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,120. Catalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Catalent from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised Catalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Catalent from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Catalent by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

