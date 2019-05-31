Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 585,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $58,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,244,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,048,000 after acquiring an additional 468,140 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 65,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

NYSE CSL opened at $136.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.31. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/carlisle-companies-inc-csl-shares-bought-by-geode-capital-management-llc.html.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.