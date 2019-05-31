Capri (CPRI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.10 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $4.95-4.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Shares of CPRI opened at $33.79 on Friday. Capri has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Capri had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

