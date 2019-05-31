Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,045 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8,297.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 11,790,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,295,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15,678.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,143,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,251,000 after buying an additional 1,136,235 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,198.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 475,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,808,000 after buying an additional 455,166 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,519,000 after buying an additional 326,075 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU opened at $95.76 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $106.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

In related news, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup set a $112.00 price target on Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

