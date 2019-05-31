Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 71.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 66,808 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $4,126,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,663,810.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,084 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $294,465.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,519 shares of company stock valued at $15,742,778. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $64.32 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $70.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

