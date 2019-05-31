Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.56 Million Holdings in AU Optronics Corp (AUO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AU Optronics worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AU Optronics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,694,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AU Optronics by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 385,046 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in AU Optronics by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AU Optronics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 88,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AU Optronics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AU Optronics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUO. Zacks Investment Research cut AU Optronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised AU Optronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. AU Optronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

NYSE:AUO opened at $2.83 on Friday. AU Optronics Corp has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.68.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. AU Optronics had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $66.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AU Optronics Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.56 Million Holdings in AU Optronics Corp (AUO)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-has-2-56-million-holdings-in-au-optronics-corp-auo.html.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.