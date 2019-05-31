California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $29,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,780.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $660.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $661.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $641.82.

NYSE:CMG opened at $678.00 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.20 and a 1-year high of $727.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $807,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,480,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,658 shares of company stock valued at $8,180,702. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-raises-stake-in-chipotle-mexican-grill-inc-cmg.html.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.