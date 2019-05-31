Cache Exploration (CAY) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Cache Exploration Inc. (CVE:CAY) dropped 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 116,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 336,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22.

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

