Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,751,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,170,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,697,000 after buying an additional 496,619 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 645.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after buying an additional 216,556 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $21,284,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the first quarter worth about $17,361,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Shares of CCMP opened at $100.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Microelectronics Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

