Brown-Forman Co. (BF.B) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of BF.B opened at $51.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. Brown-Forman has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.71 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 55.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brown-Forman will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

