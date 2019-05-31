Brown-Forman Co. (BF.A) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BF.A opened at $49.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Brown-Forman has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $56.02.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 55.41% and a net margin of 23.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown-Forman will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

