Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of BRKL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 148,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,045. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

