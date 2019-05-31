Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Position Cut by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 820,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,992 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $38,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,133,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,415,000 after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.17. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

