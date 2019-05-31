Brokerages Anticipate UDR, Inc. (UDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. UDR posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $270.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.41 million. UDR had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.54. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $35.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $885,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $66,135.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,295 shares in the company, valued at $453,906.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,500 shares of company stock worth $4,111,735 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 451.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,067 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 448,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of UDR by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 52,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

